-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTRA shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTRA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.41. 17,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $34.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.70. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

