-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.31. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

