$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Teradata posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,971 shares of company stock valued at $487,277. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 260.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 495,787 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Teradata by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after buying an additional 247,387 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after buying an additional 223,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Teradata by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter.

TDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 804,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,424. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

