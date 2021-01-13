$0.31 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. BidaskClub cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 228.43, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,812 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.