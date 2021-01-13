$0.35 EPS Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.40 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

