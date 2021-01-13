$0.44 EPS Expected for HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. HMS posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

HMSY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

HMSY opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. HMS has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HMS by 62.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HMS by 56.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

