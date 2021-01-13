$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

