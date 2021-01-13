-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NSTG opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $75.35.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $133,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,521 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after buying an additional 2,634,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.