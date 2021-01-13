-$0.51 EPS Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($19.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 3,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

