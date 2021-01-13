$0.55 EPS Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. Meritor posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTOR. Barclays upped their price objective on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of MTOR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.01. 637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,672. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $256,552.02. Insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

