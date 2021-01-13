$0.61 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.65. Columbia Banking System posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.