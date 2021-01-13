-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.73). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMER. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $16.53 on Friday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 52,994 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Omeros by 5.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Omeros by 87.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67,150 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

