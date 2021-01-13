$0.80 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.84. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%.

MYRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $295,813.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,584,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MYR Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in MYR Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 178,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

