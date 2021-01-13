$0.81 EPS Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on OHI. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $35.84. 90,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

