$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $899.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.13. The company had a trading volume of 824,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,293. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $320.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 166.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.07 and its 200 day moving average is $253.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.