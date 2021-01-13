$1.06 EPS Expected for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.83. CoreLogic posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreLogic.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at about $156,602,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 150.0% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreLogic by 304.6% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreLogic by 192.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,662,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CoreLogic by 493.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

