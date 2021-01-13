$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,700 shares of company stock worth $8,993,550 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,569,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 294,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 630.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 289,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 249,833 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 756,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

