10,000 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Bought by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 152,027 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 163,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

