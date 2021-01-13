10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.18

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.18 and last traded at $167.00, with a volume of 20009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.37.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion and a PE ratio of -162.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $2,872,435.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,562 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,738 shares of company stock worth $24,117,571 over the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

