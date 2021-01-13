11,505 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 748.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 75,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,705.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Christian Winkle bought 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $55,987.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,076 shares of company stock worth $249,997 and sold 49,200 shares worth $729,495. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BZH opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

