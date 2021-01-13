12,621 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Purchased by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,621 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth $264,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

HMY remained flat at $$4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

