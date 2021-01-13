$13.73 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $13.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.16 million and the highest is $14.30 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $13.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $44.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.19 million to $45.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.23 million, with estimates ranging from $52.34 million to $56.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $5.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

EDAP stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.47 million, a PE ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.