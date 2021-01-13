1,405 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $244.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.