$145.87 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report sales of $145.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.67 million to $147.22 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $140.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $598.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.10 million to $599.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $635.91 million, with estimates ranging from $598.22 million to $646.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALRM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $89,891.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

