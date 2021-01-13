1,476 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

