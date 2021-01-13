17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on January 13th (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group’s (NYSE:YQ) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 13th. 17 Education & Technology Group had issued 27,400,000 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $287,700,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:YQ opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. 17 Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

