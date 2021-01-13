$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce sales of $18.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $77.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $199.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 62.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 37.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

