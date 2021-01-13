1,817 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.