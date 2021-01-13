189 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.61.

MA stock opened at $342.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.