$19.53 Million in Sales Expected for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will announce $19.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.20 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Athenex reported sales of $34.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $142.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $147.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.47 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $168.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,915,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 345.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 677,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 485.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

