$215.05 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report $215.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.34 million and the highest is $218.00 million. Trex posted sales of $164.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $867.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.38 million to $870.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $998.31 million, with estimates ranging from $958.80 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Trex by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after acquiring an additional 54,481 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Trex by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,743,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

