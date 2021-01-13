$24.59 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post sales of $24.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.40 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $33.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $92.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.61 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $117.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. 387,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

