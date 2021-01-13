$27.36 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to post $27.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the lowest is $27.10 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $104.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $105.67 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $107.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 344.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBCP stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

