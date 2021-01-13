$271.58 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post sales of $271.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.00 million. LivaNova posted sales of $287.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $936.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $928.00 million to $946.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. The company had a trading volume of 378,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,001,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LivaNova by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,037 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,037,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,591 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

