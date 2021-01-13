$299.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $299.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.70 million and the lowest is $294.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $253.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 311,240 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 824,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,618. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $71.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

