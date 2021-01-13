2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Insider Sells $162,487.50 in Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 2,978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.