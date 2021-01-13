$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will post sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $10.22 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STM. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 152,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $948,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $13,021,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

