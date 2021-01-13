$306.28 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post sales of $306.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $302.70 million. UDR reported sales of $302.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in UDR by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UDR by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

