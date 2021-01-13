3,383 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after acquiring an additional 733,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.

DELL stock traded down $6.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 120,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 33,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $2,209,598.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,031,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $117,766,047. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.