3,475 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Edison International by 29.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

EIX opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

