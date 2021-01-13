37,190 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after acquiring an additional 871,071 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.42. 75,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

