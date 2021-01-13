$41.48 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report $41.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $149.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.22 million to $150.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $195.64 million, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $206.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. 700,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,195. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32. JFrog has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.