$420.05 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce sales of $420.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $423.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $414.00 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $513.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 670,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $779.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

