$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $2.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 million to $2.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIXX. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,964. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $558.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.28. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $180,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,025,000 shares of company stock worth $12,830,300. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

