4,318 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,318 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in First Solar by 237.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $109.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.32.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

