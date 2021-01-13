4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FDMT) Quiet Period Will End on January 20th

4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FDMT) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 20th. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $193,200,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

