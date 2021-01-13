4NEW Price Down 53.1% Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a total market cap of $6,205.47 and approximately $71.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00042127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00381393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.88 or 0.04102300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

