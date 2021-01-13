5,000 Shares in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Purchased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in O2Micro International by 7.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 210,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

OIIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.69 million, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.76. O2Micro International Limited has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

O2Micro International Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM).

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.