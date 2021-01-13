5,000 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.17. The company had a trading volume of 184,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $303.98. The company has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.