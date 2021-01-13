56,850 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Royal Caribbean Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

RCL stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

